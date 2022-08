BURLINGTON — Is your backyard barbecue good enough to win a piece of a $5,400 prize pool being offered at the inaugural Smoke on the River Backyard BBQ competition?

The amateur contest, sanctioned by Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS), will be Saturday, Sept. 17, at Kelley Park in Burlington.

Backyard cookers will compete in two meat categories, chicken and pork ribs.