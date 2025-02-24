Beau Nardo

Beau Anthony Nardo, son of Bryan and Emma Nardo, Stillwater, Okla., was born Oct. 11, 2024, in Edmond, Okla.

Beau weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 21 inches long.

He has two older siblings, Dominick, 5, and Elijah, 2.

Beau is the grandson of Larry and Denise Gilmore, Iola, and Perry and Jayme Nardo, Shadyside, Ohio.

Maternal great-grandparents are the late Wallace and Delores Strickler, Colony, the late Raymond Gilmore, Le Roy, and the late Nellie and John Fowler, Burlington. Paternal great-grandparents are Kathy and the late Joe “Bunnye” Nardo, Key, Ohio, and the late Shirly and Paul Moczek, Martins Ferry, Ohio.