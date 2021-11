Elowyn Lyric Bevard was born Oct. 15, 2021, to Rick and Amy Bevard of Raytown, Mo. She was born at Truman Lakewood Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo.

She weighed 9 lbs. 2 ounces and was 20 ¾ inches long.

Grandparents are Chuck and Diane Wheeler of Collins, Miss.; Roy and Marcella Wheeler of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; and Tom and Lucy Bevard of Iola.