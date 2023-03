Colby and Meggie Dye of Lenexa are proud to announce the birth of their first child, Lyla James Dye on Jan. 13, 2023.

Lyla was born at Advent Hospital in Overland Park, weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 19 ¾ inches long.

Lyla’s maternal grandparents are Maureen Percy Carroll and Michael F. Carroll, both of Lenexa. Paternal grandparents are Dr. Bryan and Jan Dye of Purcell, Okla.