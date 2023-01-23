 | Mon, Jan 23, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Bourbon County seeks artwork entries

Entry fees are $10 per piece ($7.50 if the artist is a BCAC member).

Announcements

January 23, 2023 - 3:10 PM

FORT SCOTT — Organizers are seeking entries for the 31st annual Fine Arts Competition and Exhibit set for March 2-11 at Fort Scott Community College.

The event, sponsored by the Bourbon County Arts Council, is open to artists 16 years and older, with cash awards totaling more than $3,500  up for grabs.

The competition includes ceramics, drawing and graphics (pencil, pen and ink), fiber art, glasswork, jewelry, mixed media, painting (oil and acrylic), pastel, photography, printmaking, sculpture and watercolor.

Related
February 1, 2022
February 7, 2013
March 22, 2011
April 22, 2010
Most Popular