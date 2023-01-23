Bourbon County seeks artwork entries

FORT SCOTT — Organizers are seeking entries for the 31st annual Fine Arts Competition and Exhibit set for March 2-11 at Fort Scott Community College.

The event, sponsored by the Bourbon County Arts Council, is open to artists 16 years and older, with cash awards totaling more than $3,500 up for grabs.

The competition includes ceramics, drawing and graphics (pencil, pen and ink), fiber art, glasswork, jewelry, mixed media, painting (oil and acrylic), pastel, photography, printmaking, sculpture and watercolor.