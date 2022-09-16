Bridge nights coming to Iola Public Library

Eight weeks of Thursday night bridge instruction and games begin at Iola Public Library Sept. 22, with MaryAnn Dvorachek as instructor.

Pre-registration is required by signing up at the library or calling 620-365-3262. Players need not sign up for all eight weeks but may be selective.

The schedule is as follows: Beginners, Sept. 22, 29; Refreshers, Oct. 6, 13; Open play, Oct. 20, 27 and Nov. 3 and 10. Games will be held in the library meeting room next to the parking lot, except for Oct. 6 and Nov. 10; those sessions will be in the Flewharty Annex, 211 East St.