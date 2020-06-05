Menu Search Log in

Council talks pay plan

City will meet at 6 p.m. at New Community Building in Riverside Park. It will be the first meeting fully open to the public since pandemic began.

Announcements

June 5, 2020 - 2:49 PM

Iola City Council members will discuss proposed adjustments to the city’s pay scale at their meeting Monday night.

Iola’s most recent wage study was completed in 2014, and instituted over a subsequent three-year span.

City officials have once again conducted a citywide review, visiting with department heads about evaluating positions, and comparing Iola’s rates with nearby municipalities.

Related
May 27, 2020
March 20, 2020
March 6, 2020
March 3, 2020
Trending