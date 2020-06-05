Council talks pay plan

Iola City Council members will discuss proposed adjustments to the city’s pay scale at their meeting Monday night.
Iola’s most recent wage study was completed in 2014, and instituted over a subsequent three-year span.
City officials have once again conducted a citywide review, visiting with department heads about evaluating positions, and comparing Iola’s rates with nearby municipalities.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives