Council to meet at Community Building

The Iola City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the North Community Building.

July 21, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Iola City Council members will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the John Silas Bass North Community Building for their regular meeting.

The location has changed from its typical location, the New Community Building at Iola’s Riverside Park, because of the upcoming Allen County Fair.

Among the items on the agenda are discussions about recruiting firefighters and ambulance personnel, and a proposal to annex a parcel of land at the far northeast edge of town for a business development project.

