Protect yourself against the upcoming flu season by getting a flu shot.

A drive-thru flu shot clinic is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, 2051 N. State St.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for participants and it only takes a few minutes to get vaccinated. To help keep the line moving, please wear clothing where your shoulder is easily exposed.