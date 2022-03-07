Get ready for Walk Kansas

Spring is around the corner, and that means it’s almost time for Walk Kansas. This is a team-based health initiative program that will encourage you to lead a healthier life by being more active and making better nutrition choices.

Through Walk Kansas, you are part of a six-member team that selects a goal and then supports one another in reaching that goal during the course of the 8-week healthy lifestyle challenge. Teams can be made up of family members, coworkers, friends, community organization members, neighbors, or members of a faith-based community. You don’t have to be in the same town, county, state, or even country. If you don’t have a team, we can assign you to one or you can fly solo.

We promote walking because almost anyone can do it and it is good for your heart. However, other types of exercise are beneficial as well so they also count towards Walk Kansas minutes. This includes any moderate or vigorous activity. This physical activity will help boost your mood, sharpen your focus, reduce your stress, and improve your sleep. No matter who you are, you can find safe, fun ways to get active by moving your own way.