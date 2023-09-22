 | Fri, Sep 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Help available for Medicare enrollment

Announcements

September 22, 2023 - 3:22 PM

Officials warn about Medicare fraud involving genetic tests. DREAMTIME/IGOR STEVANOVIC/TNS

The Medicare annual election period, running from Oct. 15 to December 7, is the time to review and change your Medicare prescription drug plan.

Area Senior Health Insurance Counselors for Kansas (SHICK) will be available to help from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19,, at 1006 N. State Street, Iola. Call 620-244-3826 to schedule an appointment.

Even if you have been happy with your plan in the past, plans and your medications can change. It is a good idea to compare options to see what meets your current needs. Last year, counselors helped beneficiaries save on average $918 per person by reviewing and changing their plans.

Related
October 12, 2021
May 6, 2020
October 18, 2019
October 2, 2018
Most Popular