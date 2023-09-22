Help available for Medicare enrollment

The Medicare annual election period, running from Oct. 15 to December 7, is the time to review and change your Medicare prescription drug plan.

Area Senior Health Insurance Counselors for Kansas (SHICK) will be available to help from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19,, at 1006 N. State Street, Iola. Call 620-244-3826 to schedule an appointment.

Even if you have been happy with your plan in the past, plans and your medications can change. It is a good idea to compare options to see what meets your current needs. Last year, counselors helped beneficiaries save on average $918 per person by reviewing and changing their plans.