GALS-FCE and the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Halloween Trick or Treat drive-by from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Adults are asked to drive their children up through 5th grade through the drive-by on the west side of the Humboldt square on 8th Street between Bridge and New York streets.

Bagged Halloween treats will be handed through vehicle windows by members of GALS-FCE. The event will be held rain or shine.