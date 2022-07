The United Methodist Church will host two ice cream socials on Thursday.

The first is at 4 p.m. in fellowship hall at the Calvary Life Center, formerly Calvary United, at the corner of Jackson and Walnut street.

The second is at 6 p.m. on the north side of the Iola square preceding the 8 p.m. Iola Municipal Band Concert. This is the last band concert of the season.