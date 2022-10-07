Iola Library to host program about heart health

Casey Godinez, a healthy-heart specialist from Thrive, explains the role of sodium in controlling blood pressure, 6 p.m. Wednesday, in a co-sponsored program at Iola Public Library. She will explain what it is, how it works in the body, and how nutrition can help reduce it to lower blood pressure.

This is the second of four programs on nutrition and self-monitored blood pressure. Subsequent topics are: Nov. 9, Food Labels and Shopping; and Dec. 14, Healthy Snacks and Dining Out. The program is in the meeting room and also may be joined virtually at live.televeda.com.

Everyone is invited for conversation over coffee and refreshments.