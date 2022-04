If your wintertime ambitions to grow seedlings outpaced your capacity, the Iola Public Library has the answer.

The library is looking for donations of plants, cuttings, seedlings and bulbs for its Plant Swap and Saved Seed Exchange on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to noon.

You can drop off your plants at the library Thursday and Friday. Each donation should be labeled with the plant name and flower color.