Kincaid Fair canceled

The 110th Kincaid Fair is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kincaid Fair Association announced the cancelation Sunday for the event planned Sept. 24-26.
The fair is known for its fair queen contest, parade and carnival, and some years draws thousands to the town of 122 residents. The fair also went by the moniker, “World’s Fair.”
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives