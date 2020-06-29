Menu Search Log in

Kincaid Fair canceled

Event would have been 110th fair.

June 29, 2020 - 9:19 AM

Youngsters ride a roller coaster, one of several amusement rides offered at the fair.

The 110th Kincaid Fair is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kincaid Fair Association announced the cancelation Sunday for the event planned Sept. 24-26.

The fair is known for its fair queen contest, parade and carnival, and some years draws thousands to the town of 122 residents. The fair also went by the moniker, “World’s Fair.”

