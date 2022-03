Feeding hummingbirds is an enjoyable summer backyard activity.

Watching them hover to feed and spar with other hummingbirds for feeder space is fascinating and fun.

You can enhance the attractiveness of your yard to hummingbirds, and other birds, through the appropriate use of landscaping materials including trees and shrubs as well as annual and perennial flowers. If you are a hummingbird lover, mark your calendar for Tuesday, March 22.