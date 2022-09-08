Library activities planned

Anna Mitchel directs the games, geared for all ages and levels of play, at 6 p.m. in the Genealogy room.

Ben Alexander of Southwind Cycle and Outdoors will be at the library at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss “Bike the Trails.”

Alexander will offer tips to maintain bike safety and discuss scenic autumn rides on local trails. Those in need of a bike can pick one up at the library, which participates in Thrive Allen County’s Bike Share program. Bikes are free and checked out for 24 hours; all that’s required is photo identification.