 | Fri, Sep 09, 2022
Library activities planned

The Iola Public Library has a full week of programs on the calendar, beginning with its regular Monday night chess club. 

September 8, 2022 - 3:29 PM

Anna Mitchel directs the games, geared for all ages and levels of play, at 6 p.m. in the Genealogy room.

Ben Alexander of Southwind Cycle and Outdoors will be at the library at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss “Bike the Trails.” 

Alexander will offer tips to maintain bike safety and discuss scenic autumn rides on local trails. Those in need of a bike can pick one up at the library, which participates in Thrive Allen County’s Bike Share program. Bikes are free and checked out for 24 hours; all that’s required is photo identification.

