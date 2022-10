Iola Public Library’s annual used book sale, a fundraiser organized by the Friends of the Library, starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.

In addition to donated books of all kinds, bargain hunters can also expect to find second copies of best sellers and DVDs.

For first pick, buyers will want to hit the previews 6-8 p.m. Thursday; Friends of the Library get in free, but non-members may join for a $5 donation.