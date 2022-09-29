Masons to host meal

All members of the Valley of Southeast Kansas Lodge of Perfection can attend the stated dinner and meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Armstrong Masonic Lodge, 3105 N. Joplin St., Pittsburg.

Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will start around 7. Reservations are required, so RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 5 at [email protected] or by calling 620-223-1330.

Social distancing will be practiced and masks are highly recommended. If you are interested in carpooling from the Fort Scott area please contact Ralph Reed at 620-224-1250.