MORAN — Friday night is Alumni Night at Marmaton Valley High School, with former students invited to partake in festivities surrounding a home football game against Lebo.

The Marmaton Valley Pep Club will do face-painting starting at 5:30 p.m., with the Class of 2023 fall athletes recognized at 6:30, followed immediately by a cheer and dance team performance.

The high school band will perform at halftime, and alums will be recognized.