Nutrition classes coming to LaHarpe

Participants will learn how to plan, show and prepare healthy, low-cost meals and snacks. They'll also learn about exercise routines.

July 31, 2020 - 3:44 PM

Want to get healthy?

Terri Kretzmeier, local nutrition expert, will lead a series of classes on nutrition and exercise over the next four Thursdays.

The classes are geared for adults with children at home and kick off at 7 p.m., Aug. 6 at LaHarpe City Hall, 902 S. Washington. They are free to the public.

