Nutrition classes coming to LaHarpe

Want to get healthy?
Terri Kretzmeier, local nutrition expert, will lead a series of classes on nutrition and exercise over the next four Thursdays.
The classes are geared for adults with children at home and kick off at 7 p.m., Aug. 6 at LaHarpe City Hall, 902 S. Washington. They are free to the public.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives