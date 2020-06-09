Plans are for Iola Municipal Pool to open by June 29.
Interim City Administrator Corey Schinstock told City Council members Monday the pool has been filled and the water is being treated with chlorine to get it ready for swimmers.
Meanwhile, the pool’s lifeguard staff is undergoing training over the next several days.
