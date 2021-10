The next meeting of the Sunflower Quilter’s Guild will be Monday, Oct. 25, at the Humboldt United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 806 N. Ninth.

The board meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. and the guild meeting will begin at 10. Donation quilts are needed at this time, and then the members will go to Kat’s Fabric Store, seven miles west of Girard on Highway 47.