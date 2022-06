The next meeting of the Sunflower Quilter’s Guild will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at the Humboldt United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 806 North Ninth St., Humboldt.

The board meeting will be held at 9:30 and the guild meeting will begin at 10. Vicky Beasley, The Scrappy Farmer, Leavenworth, will present “One Pattern, Endless Options.”