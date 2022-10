The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing a 13-mile stretch of K-3 Highway north of Bronson Monday.

The project includes a mill and inlay with rock edge wedge, according to a KDOT press release, stretching from U.S. 54 at Bronson to K-31 near Blue Mound.

Flaggers and a pilot car will guide one-lane traffic through the work zone during daylight hours.