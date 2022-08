All members of the Valley of Southeast Kansas Lodge of Perfection are asked to attend a dinner and meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Armstrong Masonic Lodge, 3105 N. Joplin St., Pittsburg.

Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 followed by the meeting at 7.

Reservations are required, so RSVP by Wednesday, Aug. 31 at [email protected] or by calling 620-223-1330.