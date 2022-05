In an effort to help the Iola elementary school and families in every way we can, Iola PTO is sponsoring a shoe drive for gym shoes. At the new elementary school, students will be required to have shoes just for gym so the new floors will be protected.

Please send new or gently used shoes without rocks in the soles to your child’s school or drop at the USD 257 Central Office at 305 N. Washington.

Estimate shoes sizes would be for Preschool to 5th grades: