State Fairs were canceled in 2020, and last year many saw scaled back events, but this year, fairs across the Midwest and Plains states are hoping to put up pre-pandemic attendance numbers.

“There’s a lot of buzz about just starting to feel normal again,” said Rebecca Clark, manager of the Illinois State Fair. “It’s been a really long two years, especially for fairs.”

The Kansas State Fair will be in Hutchinson from Sept. 9-18.