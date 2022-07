TOPS (Taking Off Pounds, Sensibly) will have an informational meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 118 W. Jackson St.

TOPS is a supportive group of men and women who help each other lose weight and improve health. The group is looking to grow its membership, and encourages those who are interested to attend Thursday’s meeting to learn more.

Attendees can gather at 4:45, and the meeting is expected to last about 20 minutes.