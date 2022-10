Each year the Trunk or Treat is bigger and better than ever. Last year, an estimated 1,100 children participated.

This year we will be backing trunks up to the inside of the square so trick-or-treaters can utilize the sidewalk on the inside of the square.

If you plan to decorate a trunk — and we encourage you to join the fun! — please let us know at [email protected] so that we can reserve you a spot.