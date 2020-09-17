Are water aerobics safe during COVID?

Dear Dr. Roach: I found my water aerobics class very helpful. Would a water aerobics class be safe during the coronavirus pandemic? Do the chemicals in the water kill the virus?

— A.

Dr. Keith Roach

Answer: The primary way of spreading coronavirus is person-to-person via respiratory droplets. If you are a few feet from another person, and you are both breathing heavily from exertion (or singing), then there is a high risk of transmitting the virus. Being in a pool does little or nothing to reduce that risk. Wearing a mask in the pool is impractical, so I don’t think a water aerobics class with multiple people is advisable.