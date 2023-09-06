 | Wed, Sep 06, 2023
Area 4-H’ers land reserve championship at state competition

Includes members from Allen, Bourbon, Neosho and Woodson counties

September 6, 2023 - 3:53 PM

4-H members from the Southwind Extension District — Allen, Bourbon, Neosho and Woodson Counties — had the opportunity to participate at the annual Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes at Kansas State University. Their skills and knowledge were challenged by participating in Livestock & Meats Judging, Livestock Quiz Bowl and Livestock Skillathon contests. Those attending were, from left to right, MaKinlee Bloesser, Hailey Shadden, Marley Sutton, McKinley Sutton, Kendyl Bloesser, Emery Yoho, Chanlynn Wrestler, Carly Dreher, Kyser Nemecek, Brady Hurt, Tate Crystal, Carla Nemecek (volunteer/coach), Byron Fry, and Reegan McDaniel.

MANHATTAN — A group of area 4-H’ers hit the sweepstakes jackpot once again with their livestock judging skills.

Members of the Southwind Extension District, from Allen, Bourbon, Neosho and Woodson counties, took home the reserve championship in the Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 19 and 20 at Kansas State University.

Participants from the Southwind Extension District were MaKinlee Bloesser, Hailey Shadden, Marley Sutton, McKinley Sutton, Kendyl Bloesser, Emery Yoho, Chanlynn Wrestler, Carly Dreher, Kyser Nemecek, Brady Hurt, Tate Crystal, Carla Nemecek (coach), Byron Fry, and Reegan McDaniel.

