Area 4-H’ers land reserve championship at state competition

MANHATTAN — A group of area 4-H’ers hit the sweepstakes jackpot once again with their livestock judging skills.

Members of the Southwind Extension District, from Allen, Bourbon, Neosho and Woodson counties, took home the reserve championship in the Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 19 and 20 at Kansas State University.

Participants from the Southwind Extension District were MaKinlee Bloesser, Hailey Shadden, Marley Sutton, McKinley Sutton, Kendyl Bloesser, Emery Yoho, Chanlynn Wrestler, Carly Dreher, Kyser Nemecek, Brady Hurt, Tate Crystal, Carla Nemecek (coach), Byron Fry, and Reegan McDaniel.