Area students earn honors

Area Wichita State University students Britta Chapman and Jessa Thompson, Iola, Ashley Reno, Humboldt, and Jimme Keller and Holly Shinn, Uniontown, were named to the dean’s honor roll for spring 2000.
The students were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours earning at least a 3.5 GPA.
Trey Wilson received a letter of commendation for making all A’s upon completion of 9 credit hours at WSU.
