Area students graduate from Pittsburg State

Area graduates for the fall 2020 semester from Pittsburg State University are, from Humboldt: Briana Ames, a bachelor of science; Jacob Haviland, a bachelor of science in technology; Zachary Sigler, an associate of applied science, and Julie Weilert, master of science.
From Iola: Hannah Brown, bachelor of business administration; Rayce Hoepker, bachelor of business administration; Emily Klubek, bachelor of fine arts; Candice Morris, doctoral in advanced practice nursing; Taylor Sell, bachelor of science; Hannah Stout, bachelor of business administration, and Sydney Wade, bachelor of science.
From Moran: Rayna Kidd, a master of business of administration.
