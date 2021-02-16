Area students named to KU honor roll

LAWRENCE — Area students earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Kansas.

They are: Kari Shadden, Elsmore, School of the Arts; Noah Johnson, Humboldt, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Teryn Johnson, Humboldt, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Hesston Murrow, Humboldt, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Riley Murry, Iola, School of Pharmacy; Victoria Smith, Iola, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Sophie Whitney, Iola, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Clara Boyd, Moran, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Music; Shayla Gaulding, Yates Center, School of Journalism & Mass Communications, and Jacob King, Yates Center, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.