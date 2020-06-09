4-H club discusses revamped Fair plans

The Prairie Rose 4H club was called to order by President Zoi Yoho via Zoom on Sunday.

Sophia Heim, song leader, led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. The club members answered roll call by answering “What is your favorite ice cream?” There were 16 members, two cloverbuds, and two community leaders present.

Yoho led the business meeting. Reports from officers were approved as read. Kendall Scharff, Secretary, read the minutes from last month’s meeting.