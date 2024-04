City Slickers 4-H met March 10 at the Riverside Party Community Building.

After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge, the club sang “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.”

Roll call, “What are you doing over spring break?” was answered by nine members and a visiting Clover Bud.

Charley Kerr gave the program on how to make “Charley’s Pretzels.” The Nemecek family provided refreshments. The next meeting was to be Sunday, April 14.