4-H Square B celebrates awards

Square B 4-H Club met Nov. 9 out in the country with 11 members answering roll call with their favorite candy.

Jennifer Terrell, 4-H extension agent, and MaKayla Stroud, 4-H program assistant, were guests from Southwind District K-State Research and Extension. They made presentations of fair awards and year-end achievements. Levi Meiwes was presented with the Sr. Champion Poultry Showman award. He also had champion poultry reproduction hens. Carly Kramer received champion overall for food preservation and foods. Carly also had the champion bucket calf. Henry Kramer had the champion robotics exhibit. Kaitlyn Hicks was champion in horse showmanship at the fair. She was also champion in barrels, horsemanship, reining and trail.

Henry Kramer was presented with a Clover pin. Cassie Hicks was presented an Emerald pin. Carly Kramer received a Silver pin. Kaitlyn Hicks and Abigail Meiwes were both recipients of the Leadership pin. Levi Meiwes obtained the Gold Guard pin. These pins are awarded based on activities completed, leadership displayed, community service carried out, and records completed. The club as a whole received the purple seal based on activities and community service completed as a club.