Southwind Extension District 4-H members from Woodson and Allen counties took third place at the Kansas State Fair Crops and Weed ID contest Saturday in Hutchinson.

Individually, Carly Kramer placed eighth, Camryn Wille placed 15th, Kason Botts placed 16th, and Henry Kramer placed 18th.

The contest consisted of identifying 50 samples of seeds and 50 samples of plant material. The team was accompanied by coach Casey Diver.