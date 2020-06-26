Menu Search Log in

50th anniversary – Dougherty

Rick and Idris Dougherty were married June 21, 1970

Around Town

June 26, 2020 - 1:39 PM

Rick and Idris Dougherty

Rick Dougherty and Idris Bolen were united in marriage on June 21, 1970, at First Christian Church in Osawatomie. The Rev. Clayton Jackson officiated.

A family gathering was hosted by sons Bob and Mike Dougherty and their families to celebrate the couple’s 50th anniversary.

The meal was catered by Bolling’s Meat Market.

