50th anniversary – Dougherty

Rick Dougherty and Idris Bolen were united in marriage on June 21, 1970, at First Christian Church in Osawatomie. The Rev. Clayton Jackson officiated.
A family gathering was hosted by sons Bob and Mike Dougherty and their families to celebrate the couple’s 50th anniversary.
The meal was catered by Bolling’s Meat Market.
