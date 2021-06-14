75 years strong: LaHarpe VFW, Auxiliary celebrate

Members of LaHarpe’s Willis J. Ross Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6324 hosted a number of events Saturday to mark the post’s 75th anniversary celebration.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary members, from left, Maggie Barnett and Pat Spencer stand with VFW Post Commander Doug Northcutt Saturday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Judy and Duane McGraw were among those invited to partake in the Laharpe VFW Post’s 75th anniversary celebration Saturday.
Kansas VFW Commander Lee Hursey addresses the audience at the LaHarpe post Saturday.
Henry Kipp cuts a cake in honor of the LaHarpe VFW post’s 75th anniversary.
LaHarpe’s Willis J. Ross Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6234 was recognized by the state for its 75th anniversary. Taking part in a ceremony Saturday are, from left, Kim Swearingen, Teri Yetzbach, Don Gay, Kansas FFA Commander Lee Hursey, Post Commander Doug Northcutt, K.C. Cline and Walter Palmisano.
Pat Spencer, left, provides Marie Ohmie with a floral arrangement in recognition of Ohmie’s tenure with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
Teri Yetzbacher addresses the audience Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars celebration in Laharpe.
Marie Ohmie, right, receives special recognition for her tenure with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
Activities included children’s games through the day, a hot dog lunch, a dinner of smoked brisket, turkey and pulled pork for area veterans and their families, and a community dance.
The LaHarpe post was chartered on March 3, 1946.