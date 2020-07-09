A Look Back in Time

70 years ago
John M. (Bud) Powell has joined his father’s J.M. Powell & Co. Insurance and Real Estate Agency. John graduated in June from Kansas University where he majored in insurance and business. The present agency was started by J.E. Powell in 1892 and has operated continuously since that time.
