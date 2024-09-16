A Look Back in Time

30 years ago

September 1994

Iola High School has begun an open lunch period, meaning that students may leave the campus and eat elsewhere. Those choosing to eat at school have a variety at lunch, including salads and hamburgers and may choose which parts of a meal they want to eat.

*****

The Buster Keaton Celebration will be Saturday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Among those who will make presentations are Eleanor Keaton, widow of the actor, and film star James Karen, who will talk about his friendship with Keaton. Wes Gehring, professor of film at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., will discuss the influence Keaton had on other comedians. Patty Tobias, founder of an international Buster Keaton society, will speak as will Kenneth Mars, who works in the film, stage and television industries.