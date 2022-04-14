 | Thu, Apr 14, 2022
A look back in time – April 1977

45 years ago

Around Town

April 14, 2022 - 3:51 PM

St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 206 S. Walnut, has completed a three-year renovation of the church and parish hall building. The congregation will have services for the first time in the renovated church on Palm Sunday, April 3. The exterior of the building was painted and the interior of the parish hall was redecorated and carpeted. New pews have been placed in the nave.

*****

Mrs. Cathy Conger, elementary counselor for the Iola schools, was named Counselor of the Year by the Kansas Personnel and Guidance association at their annual convention in Topeka.

