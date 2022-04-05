 | Tue, Apr 05, 2022
Menu Search Log in

A look back in time — April 6, 1962

60 years ago

Around Town

April 5, 2022 - 2:38 PM

The Iola High School Band, composed of 113 student musicians directed by Dale Creitz, will give its spring concert in Memorial Hall. Jacqueline Robinson, a senior, will play a modern cornet solo, “Skyline Silhouettes,” by William Laas.

*****

D.A. McDonald was elected mayor of Iola. The bond issue of $325,00 with which to construct a science building for the high school and junior college was approved 1,119 to 625. The $120,000 elementary school bond issue passed by 1,162 to 625. The half mill industrial levy was approved 1,027 to 731.

Related
October 20, 2021
March 11, 2021
January 6, 2021
February 8, 2019
Most Popular