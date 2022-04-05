A look back in time — April 6, 1962

The Iola High School Band, composed of 113 student musicians directed by Dale Creitz, will give its spring concert in Memorial Hall. Jacqueline Robinson, a senior, will play a modern cornet solo, “Skyline Silhouettes,” by William Laas.

D.A. McDonald was elected mayor of Iola. The bond issue of $325,00 with which to construct a science building for the high school and junior college was approved 1,119 to 625. The $120,000 elementary school bond issue passed by 1,162 to 625. The half mill industrial levy was approved 1,027 to 731.