A look back in time – August 1961

The Iola City Commission accepted the $91,545 bid of Pittsburg Des Moines Steel Co. of Des Moines for erection of a 500,000 gallon water tank. It will nearly quadruple Iola’s water storage capacity. It will be located about a block north of the present structure which is on Elm Street near the railroad tracks. The new tank will give the city better water pressure and fire protection. Iola now supplies water to Gas and LaHarpe and to seven rural districts that serve 300-400 farm families.

*****

Topps Cafe, owned and operated by Joe Audley, is being moved today from the corner of Madison and Walnut to a larger site at State and Douglas. The lot which the cafe has occupied for the past 12 years was owned by the late Thomas H. Bowlus who left it to the city of Iola, stipulating that it must be put to public use. Audley will move the present building to the new site and add a new wing. He expects to open for business in about three weeks.