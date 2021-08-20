A look back in time – August 1981

Construction continues on the new Mack Colt, Inc., office building at the corner of Jefferson and Monroe. The two-story building will replace the firm’s offices at 110½ South St.

KINCAID — The nine apartment units in a Farmers Home Administration project for the elderly were completed nearly 90 days ahead of schedule and have been turned over to Richard Prather of Prather Realty to be rented to qualified applicants. The project cost $215,000. Renters must be 62 or older. Rent will be 25% of the adjusted gross income of the applicant.