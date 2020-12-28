A look back in time — December 1965

Foodtown, Inc., has completed its move to its new location at the corner of State and West Streets. Foodtown first operated in the former Kroger building on the east side of the square. It is part of a 24-store chain of supermarkets located in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Douglas Goss is the store manager here. The meat market is managed by Jim Hinson.

*****

The Iola Ministerial Alliance reaffirmed today its position favoring Sunday closing of retail establishments.