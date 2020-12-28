A look back in time — December 1965

Foodtown, Inc., has completed its move to its new location at the corner of State and West Streets. Foodtown first operated in the former Kroger building on the east side of the square. It is part of a 24-store chain of supermarkets located in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Douglas Goss is the store manager here. The meat market is managed by Jim Hinson.
*****
The Iola Ministerial Alliance reaffirmed today its position favoring Sunday closing of retail establishments.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives