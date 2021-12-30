A look back in time – December 1971

Negotiations have been completed for a new T. G. & Y. Family Center store to be built as the keystone of a shopping center on the Pet Milk Property on State Street, according to Jim Lingle, store manager. Efforts to find a suitable location for a 30,000-square-foot store have been going on for nearly a year. The shopping center will be developed by M. K. Gentry and Vernon J. Jacobs of Wichita.

Foundations are scheduled to be poured for a $200,000 restaurant to be known as Crossroads III. Marvin Boyer, president of the corporation, said it should be ready for business in early spring. It will be located on State Street immediately north of the Crossroads Motel.